The JD (S), which has been protesting over the Cauvery issue since September 8, withdrew the dharna on Wednesday night after the amount of water released from Hemavati reservoir was reduced.

The leaders said the protest had been withdrawn temporarily and a delegation would meet the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Friday.

Speaking to presspersons late on Wednesday, H.D. Revanna, former Minister and MLA, said that a decision on continuing the protest would be taken after meeting the Chief Minister on Friday.

Demands

Listing the party’s demands, he said that the government should stop releasing water from the Hemavati reservoir, announce compensation for farmers and withdraw the government order restricting on drilling new borewells in the district.

“We will discuss these demands with the Chief Minister during the meeting. All these days more water was released from the Hemavati reservoir compared to other dams in the Cauvery basin. Had the government held the irrigation consultative committee meetings regularly and released water for agriculture activities, the farmers would not have found fault with the government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also called up Mr. Revanna over the phone and requested him to end the protest.

A delegation from the party will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today