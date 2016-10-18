JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has called upon party activists to consider the membership drive seriously.

Addressing the meeting of functionaries of JD(S) district unit here on Monday, the former Prime Minister said that the membership drive should be considered as an opportunity to apprise the people from diverse social background on the principles of the party.

JD(S) will field its candidates in all 224 Assembly constituencies in the ensuing Assembly elections, he said, adding that the party — that has launched a series of struggles for the cause of the farmers and the working class— has bright chances of coming to power in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Bangarappa, MLA for Sorab, said JD(S) had emerged as a strong force in the district in the previous Assembly elections by winning three of the seven Assembly constituencies here. “The party is in power in the zilla panchayat here. The elected representatives can enhance the support base of the party in the district by responding to the woes of the common people,” he said.

The functionaries of JD(S) Sagar taluk unit, who spoke, requested the party leadership to avoid any delay in announcement of candidates for the Assembly elections.

Sharada Poorya Naik, MLA for Shivamogga rural and party district president M. Srikanth were present on the occasion.