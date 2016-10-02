The Janata Dal (Secular) has retained the post of president and vice-president (V-P) of Bhadravati City Municipal Council (CMC).

In the election for second term held on Saturday, S. Halamma and Mahadevi of JD(S) were elected unopposed as president and V-P respectively. The post of president was reserved for Scheduled Caste women while that of V-P was unreserved. In the first term too, JD(S) candidates had occupied the top posts.

Among the 35 members, 22 are from JD(S), six from Congress, five from BJP and two are independent candidates.