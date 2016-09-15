Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, who had planned to lay siege to the Hemavati reservoir at Gorur, as part of their on-going protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, withdrew the plan after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the former Minister H.D. Revanna and requested him to do so.

Mr. Revanna, speaking to presspersons, said, “CM had called me over the phone and requested me not to go ahead with the plan to lay siege to Hemavati reservoir. I urged him to stop releasing water from Hemavati and also announce compensation for farmers. As I placed my demands, he would discuss these demands.”

Earlier, the party had announced to gather at least 10,000 people and lay siege to the reservoir.