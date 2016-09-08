Leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular), here on Wednesday, staged a dharna in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The leaders came down heavily on the State government for releasing water to the neighbouring State and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene in the issue. H.D. Revanna, MLA, who led the protest, said that the State government had failed to safeguard the interests of the people in the State in both the Cauvery and Mahadayi issues.

“When there is no sufficient water in our reservoirs for drinking purposes, how can we release water to Tamil Nadu? The State government filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court offering 10,000 cusecs water every day and this proved to be costly for the State,” Mr. Revanna, former Minister, said.

Mr. Revanna said his party would demand the State government to stop the release of water to the neighbouring State immediately. “We will continue our agitation until a decision is taken,” he said.

The former Minister, H.K. Kumaraswamy, maintained that the government should not have followed the Supreme Court’s order. “How will the government provide drinking water for people in Bengaluru and other places? The government has failed in handling this issue,” he added.

March

Hundreds of party workers took out a protest march from N.R. Circle to the office of the Deputy Commissioner under the leadership of party’s youth wing leader Prajwal Revanna.