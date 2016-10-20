Former minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna has come down heavily on Hassan Deputy Commissioner V. Chatira, accusing her of neglecting the drinking water crisis in the district. The DC had not taken any action to provide water to the people, despite repeated appeals, he said, at a press conference here on Thursday.

Except Sakaleshpur, all seven taluks of the district have been declared drought-hit. “In my Holenarasipur constituency people in 150 villages do not have drinking water. The poor people have to beg the rich with private borewells for drinking water. The DC has not bothered to visit any of the rural areas and take necessary measures,” he alleged.

Mr. Revanna said he had contacted the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department about the drinking water crisis. However, there was no positive response. “I was told the DC has Rs.8 crore in her account to take up necessary works. But, she is not spending the amount,” he said.

Commenting that the district administration had collapsed on all counts, he said the officers had remained unapproachable to common people. The DC had been ignoring the people’s representatives as well. “JD(S) MLAs will raise this issue during the next legislature session and stage a dharna,” he said.