The leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party are unhappy with the State government declaring only four taluks – Hassan, Arsikere, Arkalgud and Belur – as drought-hit. Both political parties have demanded that all eight taluks be declared drought-hit, considering the deficit rainfall.

According to the reports bythe Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, except Sakleshpur and Channarayapatna, all taluks of the district received less than normal rainfall this monsoon (till September 30). Among the taluks, the worst affected was Belur, where the rainfall was 47 per cent below normal. Alur, Hassan, Arsikere, Arkalgud and Holenarasipur were also badly hit. The district administration has also estimated a loss of agricultural crop across over 1.13 lakh hactares in the district.

Earlier last week, JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, in a press conference, demanded that the State government declare all taluks drought-hit. “The condition in all taluks is similar. No farmer is better than other,” he said.

BJP district president H. Yoga Ramesh said his party would launch a protest against the government if all taluks were not declared drought-hit. “The Minister in-charge of the district has failed to get justice for people here,” he alleged.