The leaders of Janata Dal (Secular) and Bharatiya Janata Party are unhappy with the State government declaring only four taluks – Hassan, Arasikere, Arakalgudu and Belur - as drought hit. Both the parties have demanded that all eight taluks be declared drought-hit, considering the deficit rainfall.

According to the reports of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, except Sakaleshpur and Channarayapatna, all taluks of the district received less than normal rainfall this monsoon (till September 30). Among the taluks, the worst affected was Belur, where the rainfall was 47 per cent below the normal. Alur, Hassan, Arasikere, Arakalgudu, Holenarasipur were also badly hit. The district administration has also estimated a loss of agriculture crop in over 1.13 lakh hactares in the district.

Earlier last week, JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, in a press conference, demanded that the State Government declare all taluks drought hit. “The condition in all taluks is similar. No farmer is better than other,” he said.

BJP district president H. Yoga Ramesh, in a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, said his party would launch a protest against the government if all taluks were not declared drought-hit. “The minister in-charge of the district had failed to get justice for people of the district. The government was engaged in petty politics in declaring the drought-hit taluks,” he alleged.