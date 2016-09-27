Keeping the 2018 Assembly elections in mind, the Janata Dal (Secular) has begun reviving its base in north Karnataka districts. Party district office-bearers, leaders and members congregated here on Monday to chalk out an action plan for consolidating its position in the region.

The former Minister Basavaraj Horatti’s ‘Nisarga Farm’ was the venue for the programme. The meeting discussed the party’s “failure” to consolidate its position in the region despite the good fan following of its State President H.D. Kumaraswamy. The programme was conducted in the backdrop of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s decision to make Hubballi his “second home”.

Mr. Horatti has been entrusted with the responsibility of reviving the party in the region. Leaders such as the former Minister Hanumanthappa Alkod, N.H. Konaraddi, MLA, Venkatarao Nadagouda, M.C. Managuli and Mallikarjun Akki, former MLAs, Ismail Kalebudde, former MLC, Shashibhushan Hegde, the former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde’s grandson, and Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors Rajanna Koravi, and Altaf Kittur were present.

Making introductory remarks, N.H. Konaraddi, Navalgund MLA, said that the meeting was meant for introspection and to prepare a foundation for the 2018 Assembly election campaign. “The time has come to leave behind personal politics and differences and get into action to make Mr. Kumarasway the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Just relying on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s following in the region will not get us victory in the elections,” he said.

District presidents from Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi, Koppal, Raichur, and Ballari used the opportunity to air their views. They also mentioned about the reasons for the party’s failure along with the issues that were still in favour of the JD(S).

Responding to their suggestions, Mr. Horatti announced that a 15-member team would be formed to tour the districts and mobilise support for the party. The team would first Uttara Kannada district on October 16 and subsequently Belagavi and Chikkodi on October 23 and October 30, he said.

The meeting also passed resolutions to conduct a mega farmers’ convention in November; to carry out out protests on issues concerning north Karnataka; to launch a membership drive; seek a special legislature session in Belagavi over Mahadayi and Prime Minsiter’s intervention; and seek loan waiver for farmers.