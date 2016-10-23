The iconic Crawford Hall, one of the city’s prominent heritage buildings and Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle were lit in pink on Saturday evening to spread awareness on breast cancer.

Breast cancer awareness is an international campaign conducted in October every year across the world and the colour of this campaign is pink. The campaign aims for early detection and better treatment by spreading awareness worldwide. The Surgical Society of Mysore and the Mysuru chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), is behind this campaign in Mysuru.

The two buildings were lit in pink from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and they will be lit again on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a walk has been organised on Sunday from the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute to raise awareness on breast awareness.