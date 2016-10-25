After a gap of five years, mining baron and former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy will be visiting his hometown of Ballari on November 1.

Mr. Reddy, who was arrested on September 5, 2011, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of indulging in large-scale illegal mining, has been out on bail since January 20, 2015. However, he was barred from visiting Ballari and Kadapa districts during the bail period by the Supreme Court .

However, in view of his daughter’s marriage on November 16, Mr. Reddy submitted a plea to the Supreme Court to permit him to visit Ballari for customary preparations and to distribute wedding invitation cards. The apex court relaxed the restrictions imposed by it and has now permitted him to visit Ballari for a limited period of 21 days — from November 1 to 21.

According to G. Somashekar Reddy, former MLA and elder brother of Mr. Janardhan Reddy, the latter is expected to arrive in Ballari on November 1 and stay on till November 10 for the wedding rituals. All other pre-marriage customs and traditions would be conducted in Bengaluru where the marriage is taking place.