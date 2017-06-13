Janardhan Reddy appears before SIT, submits documents

more-in

G. Janardhan Reddy, mining baron and former minister, appeared before the Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lokayukta SIT, which is probing illegal mining in the state, had issued a notice to Mr. Reddy in May, asking him to furnish evidence in the allegations he had made in 2006 against former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. He had then alleged that Mr. Kumaraswamy and his family had received ₹150 crore as kickback from various mining companies.

Mr. Reddy, who had sought 15 days’ time, appeared before the SIT on Tuesday afternoon and submitted some documents.

SIT chief K.S.R. Charan Reddy told The Hindu said Mr. Reddy’s statements were being recorded. He refused to discolose the nature of evidence submitted and said it was subject to investigation.