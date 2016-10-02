Jana Samparka Sabhe is the best platform to interact with the people directly and listen to their grievances and the government has decided to hold such meetings in districts on the first day of every month, Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni has said.

Inaugurating the ‘sabhe’ here on Saturday, he said that the officials should take up the complaints and petitions received at such meetings seriously and strive to sort them out in 30 days.

Action

All the officials need to attend these meetings compulsorily and action would be taken against officials if they were found to have skipped the meetings without valid grounds, the Minister said. People from different walks of life submitted complaints. The Deputy Commissioner suggested the complainants to mention their full postal address and contact number in their complaints so that the officials could follow up. Srinival Mane, MLC, was present.