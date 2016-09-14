The Department of Information and Public Relations will organise ‘Jana Mana’ — a special interaction programme between elected representatives and government scheme beneficiaries — at Kalabhavan hall here on Friday.

A release said the programme is being organised to assess whether the welfare schemes have reached the target group. District in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni will inaugurate the programme at 11 a.m. Labour Minster Santosh Lad, Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar, MP Pralhad Joshi, legislators, and other elected representatives and senior officials will take part.