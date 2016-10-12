Mallikarjun Swami, seer of Murughamutt, flaggingoff the Jamboo Savari in Dharwad on Tuesday.— Photo: Special Correspondent

The two Jamboo Savari processions held as part of the Dasara celebrations showcased the rich tradition, folklore, art and culture of the region here.

While the first, organised by the Dharwad Jamboo Savari Utsav Samiti, was held on Monday, the second one, organised by the Sri Maruti Temple Management Trust’s Moola Jamboo Savari Utsav Samiti, was held on Tuesday.

Many people turned out to witness this colourful occasion on both days.

Hubballi Murusavirmutt seer Gurusiddha Rajayogendra Swami and Kodimutt Swami installed the Bandemma Devi idol on the howdah in the premises of Bandemma Devi temple at 4 p.m. on Monday, to flag off the first savari.

While, Mallikarjun Swami of Murughamutt flagged off the second savari on Tuesday.

The procession passed through Rayara Mutt, Railway Station Road, Mahishi Road, Hosayellapur, Gandhi Chowk, Subhash Road, Old Bus Stand, Regal Talkies and Savadatti Road to culminate at the Murugha Mutt, wherein ‘Banni Mahakali’ pooja was performed in the presence of Muruhga Mutt pontiff Mallikarjun swami.

The sawari taken out on Monday, began from the Eshwar temple in Gandhi Nagar and went through Bandemma temple, Kalghatgi Road, Tol Naka, Hosayellapur, Gandhi Chowk and culminated at Kala Bhavan.

Five pachyderms which took part in both the sawaris were the main attraction of the procession apart from nearly 80 different performing art troupes from across the State and 25 tableaux from various districts of north Karnataka depicting the cultural, mythological and historical events attracted the onlookers.

Four chariots from Kolhapur, dollu kunitha, karadi mela, jhanj mela, gombe kunitha, navilu kudure and others were the added attraction.

Some of the noted persons who have carved a niche in the field of art performed during the nine-day event. This apart, dramas were also staged.