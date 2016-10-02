The Dharwad Dasara Jamboo Savari Utsav Samiti will organise a ‘Jamboo Savari’ here on October 10.

Samiti president Gururaj Hunasimarad said in a release that the ‘Jamboo Savari’ carrying the ‘howdah’ would be taken out on October 10 at 12.30 p.m. from Eshwar Temple at Gandhi Nagar.

Janata Dal (Seculat) State president H.D. Kumarswamy would flag off the ‘savari’.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil, district in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Union Minister Babagouda Patil, N.H. Konaraddi, MLA, Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, and seers of various religious institutions would participate.

The ’savari’ would pass through Bandemma Temple, Shakti Nagar, Masalgar Oni, Rajatgiri, Tolnaka, Bagalkot petrol pump, Hosayellapur, Gandhi Chowk, KCC Bank, old bus stand and culminate at Kadapa Maidan.

Five tamed elephants, chariots, horses and 80 teams of artists would be part of the ‘savari’. A special ‘janj mela’ by artistes of Maharashtra, ‘chenda’ from Kerala, ‘bhoota kunita’ from Kodagu, ‘veerabhadra kunita’ from Tumakuru, and ‘veeragase’ from Chitradurga would be the special attraction, the release said.

The samiti would also organise cultural and religious events and competitions would be held at Eshwar Temple at Gandhinagar, Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha and at Nigadi village as part of Navaratri festivities. A 20-day artisans exhibition has begun at Kadapa Maidan. On October 5, cultural programmes would be held, a release said.