In order to increase interaction and reduce strife among communities, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind is organising Sadbhavana Manch committees involving Hindus and Muslims across the State.

These units will be formed at town, district and state levels. They will have 60 per cent Hindus and other non Muslims and only 40 per cent Muslims, Rafiq Ahmed, north coordinator of the programme told presspersons here recently.

Members of the committees will meet regularly and express opinions behind current affairs. A meeting of like minded citizens will be held on August 30. Rallies will be organised on September 4, he said.