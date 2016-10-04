The campus recruitment season this year at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) began with 440 offers made on a single day. This is reckoned to be the highest number of offers made on any day in a season. The college is confident that all eligible candidates of BE, MCA and M. Tech will be suitably placed.

The recruitment exercise, currently under way, began recently and the job offers were made by mass recruiters from the Information Technology (IT) sector such as Accenture, Infosys and Wipro, according to Pradeep Manjunath, placement officer, SJCE. He said this was significant, for it underlined the growth in the economy and the expansion of industry and what was more important was that recruitment was not confined to IT sector alone. “Even core engineering firms from civil and mechanical fields are in great demand,” Mr. Pradeep said.

The average salary package offered is around Rs. 8 lakh per annum while the highest offer so far made is Rs. 15 lakh per annum. About 50 to 60 companies, including those in the Fortune 500 list, are slated to participate in the recruitment exercise. In all, about 700 students are eligible for placements this year. Last year, SJCE was successful in placing nearly 770 students in various companies.

No to start-ups

An interesting aspect is the disinclination of most graduates to opt for start-up companies. “The preference is for job stability with steady income rather than a penchant to get exposure to new technology that startups provide,” Mr. Pradeep said.

The drift towards job stability is also evident in a general positive reception to offers from public sector units for similar reasons.

Major recruiters have restricted the exercise to a few established institutions as a result of which SJCE has decided to bring students from other engineering colleges in the Mysuru-Mandya-Hassan belt under its platform.