It’s Forest Dept. vs. Hescom at Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary

It is the Department of Forests versus electricity supply company as the Prime Minister’s flagship scheme eats into the pristine Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary in Belagavi district. While work has been stopped, over 37 acres of forests have been proposed to be diverted for erecting transmission lines under the rural electrification scheme.

It was in December 2016 that local Forest officials — acting after pressure from activists — stopped Hubballi Electricity Supply Company from erecting transmission lines to connect five villages. However, by then, 160 poles were erected traversing through nearly 9 acres of forest land.

After a series of notices were sent by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Belagavi) for the illegality, Hescom finally applied for forest clearance in the second week of January 2017. A total of 15.3 hectares or 37.8 acres of the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary is being claimed for the project costing nearly ₹5 crore.

However, with the illegality having been committed, the Department of Forests has rejected the replies to the notices sent to Hescom officials and even to range forest officers over the illegal transmission lines. Activists said that though the work was done for three months, an FIR was registered only in December, and have demanded action against Forest officials for “negligence”.

“More than a 100 poles were erected in the forest, and this shows the failure of officials of the wildlife division. Why should we not take strict action against you?” says a letter written by DCF (Bhimgad) Basavaraj Patil to the Deputy Range Forest Office in March. Similarly, the DCF has rejected the replies given by Hescom officials to the notice. “There may be government circulars saying villages should be electrified (as justified by Hescom in its reply). But, it does not say laws can be broken,” says the strict letter by the DCF.

“These replies were not acceptable. We have yet to receive their reply to our second set of notices, and depending on that, action will be taken,” Mr. Patil told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Department of Forests has directed Hescom to consider localised solar lighting and installation of solar panels in villages within the wildlife sanctuary.