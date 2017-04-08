It was a sea of humanity at Nanjangud

Delay in proceedings: A wheel got stuck in the mud for nearly an hour during Nanjangud Srikanteshwara Rathothsava in Mysuru on Friday.

A huge number of people converged at the temple town of Najangud to witness the famed chariot festival – Dodda Jathre – on Friday.

Bathed in traditional and religious fervour, all streets leading to Srikanteshwara Temple were swarming with a number devotees trying to catch a glimpse of the chariots in motion. The Gautama Panchamaharathothsava, as the festival is also called, is an annual feature at Nanjangud and draws thousands of devotees from across the State. The district administration makes the affair an elaborate one.

The street leading to the main temple rang with chants in praise of Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the temple. Devotees could be seen congregating in the town since Thursday evening. Many of them took a dip in the Kapila before joining the jathra for which preparations were afoot since the last few days.

After elaborate rituals to the main deity, it was time for the actual commencement of the rathothsava for which the auspicious time was fixed between 5.20 a.m. and 6.20 a.m. Devotees had begun occupying vantage points along the main roads the chariots were to pass through from midnight.

After the completion of the special rituals, the first of the chariots carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha began its journey. This was followed by the devotees pulling other chariots dedicated to Lord Srikanteshwara, goddess Parvathi, Lord Subramanya and Lord Chandikeshwara.

People vied with one another to pull the rope on the chariots. All the five chariots completed their journey to return to their respective locations near the temple by 9.30 a.m.

Tight security

Security was high in the temple town as it is going to polls on Sunday but the district administration had bifurcated the duties of the policemen deployed in the town. There was dedicated staff to oversee the rathothsava proceedings. The steady stream of devotees continued throughout the day and senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, Superintendent of Police Ravi Channannavar, State Muzrai Commissioner Shadaksharaswamy, and others were present.

BJP and Congress leaders camping in the town for election campaign, also witnessed the proceedings. Theppotsava, as part of the jathra, will be held on Sunday.

Wheel gets stuck

There were anxious moments during the chariot festival as one of the wheels of Srikanteshwara Ratha – which incidentally is the most spectacular in terms of height and presence – sank in to the soil that was wet owing to the overnight rains.

Though devotees made efforts to extricate the chariot out of the mud, they were unsuccessful and the district administration pressed in heavy earth movers to fix the problem.

After nearly an hour, the chariot wheel was extricated and it completed the perambulation of the temple.