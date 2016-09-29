Asserting that it is the primary responsibility of the police to protect minorities and prevent communal riots, J. R. Lobo, chairman of the Karnataka State Assembly’s Welfare Committee on Backward Classes and Minorities, has directed the police to book criminal cases against anyone who causes harm to minorities.

He was speaking at a meeting here on Wednesday to review the status of the State government’s welfare schemes launched for minorities and backward classes in Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.

“The police must ensure that minorities feel safe and secure in the society...,” he said.

On the occasion, Mr. Lobo directed the police officers to use preventive detention based on the situation in order to prevent untoward incidents. He also suggested to the police to obtain an undertaking from those who organise processions stating that they would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs during the procession. Expressing anger over students residing in government hostels failing in their SSLC/PU exam, Mr. Lobo said that the government provides hostel facilities to poor students to create a better atmosphere to study so that they clear the exam. “What is the use of having the hostels if the students fail in the exam. It means the officials are not doing their job properly,” he said and warned of holding the officials responsible if the students residing in government hostels fail.

Mr. Lobo also said that he was disappointed with the district administrations of both the districts for poor implementation of housing schemes in rural areas. On issuance of title deeds to the poor under the regularisation scheme, Mr. Lobo expressed unhappiness over the delay in issuing title deeds to the beneficiaries in both the districts. “The cases are pending before the authorities for the last two years in both the districts ... this means that the deputy commissioners of both the districts are not doing their job effectively,” he said. He instructed them to clear the pending cases by the end of November and submit a compliance report to him.

Mr. Lobo also expressed discontent over the delay in clearing land dispute cases pending before the tahsildars, assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners.

“Most of the cases that come to the tahsildars are simple disputes which can be disposed off quickly ... yet you are dragging the cases for years which makes the poor farmer suffer. Don’t keep the cases pending for long. Clear them within six months,” he said.

