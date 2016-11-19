Rahunath Ramshetty (29) rides his bicycle from Markhal village to Bidar city at dawn every day. Ramshetty who works for a finance firm goes around houses of his firm’s long-time customers seeking money that they are to pay to insurance companies and cooperative societies.

He has been collecting high value currency notes for years. Nothing has changed in the last few days. “People keep giving me Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and I keep accepting them. It is not a problem for me as I go to the bank everyday,” he said.

He has been depositing between Rs. 10,000-Rs. 15,000 in cash everyday since the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our customers know that their money is safe. All this money is their savings. They don’t intend to withdraw it in a few days. Therefore, the currency swap has not bothered them,” he said.