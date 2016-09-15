Motorists and pedestrians in Kalaburagi braved intermittent rain for the second day on Wednesday.PHOTO: ARUN KULKARNI

It started raining at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday evening

Intermittent rain continued to lash for the second day on Wednesday, disrupting life in most parts of Kalaburagi district.

Most roads in Kalaburagi city received showers. Some areas in Aland taluk received heavy rain. It started raining at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and continued till Wednesday evening, leaving most of the areas and roads inundated with water affecting traffic movement. According to India Meteorological Department, rainfall recorded till 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday in the district was 44.60 mm against a normal rainfall of 4.90 mm. While Aland recorded the highest rainfall of 68 mm, Kalaburagi recorded 62.4 mm followed Chittapur taluk with by 49.9 mm, Sedam 41.1 mm, Chincholli 36.3 mm, Afzalpur 25.6 mm and Jewargi taluk 22.9 mm. In Aland taluk, Hodlur, Lad Mugali and Rudrawadi villages received the highest rainfall of 106 mm. Standing crops got submerged in several villages.