‘Are you learning as fast as the world is changing?’ This is the theme of the IT conference to be organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Mysuru chapter, at L&T, Corporate Technical Training premises, KIADB Industrial Area, Hebbal, on Wednesday.

Supported by the Department of IT/BT and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Bengaluru, the conference will serve as a platform for understanding and adopting new technology developments and practices. “The conference will enable both technology consumers and providers to learn and gain from the thought leaders in the industry,” said a statement from CII, adding that the focus will be topics such as Internet of Things, mobility, startup models, digital manufacturing, etc.

Bhaskar Kalale, convenor of CII Mysuru’s IT panel, said there is an urgent need, more than ever before, for innovation, learning and changing on multiple fronts across products, services, delivery models, pricing, and branding to keep pace with the changing world. “It is believed that it will be a combination of all these factors that will equip the Indian IT and manufacturing industries to stay on top of their game,” he said in a statement.

Mysuru’s advantage

Mysuru region is home to more than 60 large, medium and small-scale growing IT enterprises. “When it comes to expansion and choice of location, Mysuru stands tall with low cost of doing business,” he said.

But to be truly relevant to businesses in India, the IT industry has to evolve and create more value for its customers by facilitating business process transformation using innovations. “This paradigm shift would require IT companies to acquire in-depth understanding of their customers’ business as well as consulting skills to advocate and facilitate changes,” Mr. Kalale said.

Those interested in participating in the conference can register by calling 98447 85965 or sending an email to kiran.m.k@cii.in.