The Market Police detained as many as 24 persons belonging to two different religious communities for allegedly flaring up and provoking communal tension, besides destructing properties, following violent incidents in sensitive Shetti Galli and adjoining areas late on Tuesday night. These areas are communally sensitive areas under Belagavi North assembly constituency.

In view of Muharram to be observed on Wednesday, the police have deployed additional forces to maintain law and order, and peace in the disturbed localities. The situation was currently under control, the police said.

The violence broke out following a verbal clash between two group of youth over hoisting of flags around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday when some members of a community were putting up flags, according to Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat.

Mr. Bhat said heated verbal arguments resulted in stone pelting incidents, with some miscreants resorting to attacking roadside vehicles. Three autorickshaws, four four-wheelers and three motorcycles were damaged and one vehicle burnt. Two persons were injured and were shifted to the district government hospital, while a few were treated at private clinics and hospitals. The arrested persons, included habitual offenders and trouble mongers.

Congress MLA Feroz Sait and his brother Raju Sai, who is the president of Belagavi City Congress Committee, met Mr. Bhat on Wednesday morning and reportedly argued that the violent incidents were due to ‘Durga Mata run’, which concluded on Tuesday morning. BJP leaders, including MP Suresh C. Angadi, MLA Sanjay B. Patil, city BJP president Anil Benake, also met Mr. Bhat and demanded strict action against those responsible for the violence.

Later, Mr. Bhat told reporters that prima facie, the violence broke out over the issue of installing flags. Investigations are on to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.