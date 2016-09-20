V. Jayaram, president of Janahita Paksha, has urged the State government to seek the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to find a permanent solution to the inter-State river water disputes, including the Cauvery, the Krishna and the Mahadayi.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Jayaram said that the ISRO, with the help of satellite navigation, could collect facts on various aspects such as quantum of water available, use of water by riparian States and the other similar factors, based on which the States could settle the disputes amicably.

Mr. Jayaram added that he, along with other office-bearers of the party, would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah very soon. They would also write to the Union government to request the ISRO to take up the survey and submit a report.

