The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) will offer skill development and training programme in the hospitality sector. The first batch will commence from December in Mysuru.

A release said the Ministry of Tourism launched a special initiative — Hunar Se Rozgar Tak (HSRT) — in 2009-10 for creation of employable skills among the youth belonging to the economically weaker strata of society. The initiative is also expected to address the skill gap that affects the hospitality and tourism sector.

HSRT courses develop the skill of underprivileged and unemployed youngsters in the age group of 18 to 28. The courses are free of cost for applicants and the training will be for “Food and Beverage Service” for six weeks with a stipend of Rs. 1,500. The release said at the end of the courses, examinations will be conducted. For details, call 0821-2426001 or 9741425781.