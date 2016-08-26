People’s representatives from Dakshina Kannada in association with the State government has proposed to hold “Invest Manglauru” conclave in Bengaluru in a few months to attract investment and create jobs.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo regretted that of late Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru was having ageing population as the younger generation was moving out in search of employment after completing their education. Though the region is famous for best of the educational institutions, enough employment opportunities are not available here, he said.

Absence of youth is not a healthy sign for any society and hence efforts should be made to retain the talent. Investments cannot be attracted by holding conclaves in Mangaluru, but at places where potential investors exist and hence the decision to hold it at Bengaluru, he said.

The conclave would showcase the potentials of Dakshina Kannada, which is endowed with multiple options of connectivity — road, rail, air and sea. The region also has the best of human resources and has rich cultural heritage. All these should be able to attract investors, he said.

Mr. Lobo said the dates for the conclave are yet to be finalised; but it would be held within six months. Elaborate preparations have to be made for the same, he added.

District Congress backs Ramya

Earlier, speaking at the death centenary celebrations of Bharat Seva Dal founder N.S. Hardikar, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee in-charge president Kodijal Ibrahim said the Congress fully backed film actor-turned politician Ramya on her statement about Pakistan.

He castigated the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for raking up the issue and said it has been the Indian tradition to appreciate good gesture by others. “If Ramya was treated well during her visit to Pakistan and she speaks good about that country, what is wrong in that,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim also noted the quotes about Mohammed Ali Jinnah by former deputy prime minister and BJP patriarch L.K. Advani.

He urged all cadres of Congress in the state to launch counter-protest against BJP and Sangh Parivar for their attempts to malign the image of Ms. Ramya.

Revamp Seva Dal

Speaking on the occasion, Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo said the real obituary to late Hardikar would be in the form of restoring Bharat Seva Dal to its original glory and not holding memorial functions. Of late, the Seva Dal has lost its sheen and all Congressmen are responsible for its declining popularity.

Hence, it is the duty of every Congressmen to work hard towards elevating the Seva Dal to work for the purpose for which it was founded, he said.