Event jointly organised by the District Industries Centre and Karnataka Khadi and Village Industries Board

The interview for selection of beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (CMEGP) saw a huge turnout on Wednesday.

The event had been jointly organised by the District Industries Centre (DIC) and Karnataka Khadi and Village Industries Board.

The CMEGP scheme enables rural unemployed youth to set up industries or service avenues for which a loan of Rs. 10 lakh is given. Subsidy up to 25 per cent of the loan amount will be given for candidates under the general category, while subsidy up to 35 per cent will be given for SC, ST, and persons with disabilities.

Over 472 applications were submitted to the DIC online, while 232 applications were submitted to the Khadi board. Besides online applications, a large number of aspirant entrepreneurs from rural places were seen standing in a queue at the DIC where the programme was held.

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district D. Ranadeep, who is also the chairman of the selection committee, inaugurated the programme and interviewed a few candidates.

He urged them to make use of the financial assistance not only to come up in their lives but also to provide employment to many other unemployed youth in their region.

Ramakrishne Gowda, Joint Director of DIC, told The Hindu that applications would be screened in a week’s time and beneficiaries would be picked up for loan assistance from nationalised and grameena banks.

He noted that youth in the age group of 22 to 35 in general category and in the age group of 22 to 45 in the SC/ST, women, and physically handicapped category are eligible to submit applications for loans.

He said that loans up to Rs. 10 lakh would be given to industries and service activities, which are eligible for incentives and concessions as per the State Industrial Policy of 2014.

Representatives from banks and officials from DIC and the Khadi board took part in the programme.