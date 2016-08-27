The four members of the gang (in hoods)who were arrested.

The Srirangapatna police have arrested an inter-State gang of four members on the charge of abducting and robbing gold biscuits from a businessman.

The gang, natives of Sangli district in Maharashtra, had also committed offences in Maharashtra, the police said.

The accused have been identified as A. Sudhakar alias Sudhakar Ashok Mohiti alias Sudhi (30) of Kotiji village, S. Prakasha alias Prakasha Srirangi Jadav (30) of Vitta, K. Suraj alias Suraj Kundlic Chavan (24) of Kotiji, and J. Vijay alias Vijay Jalindar Kanase (22) of Yetgaon village.

On August 8, they allegedly abducted Dhananjay of Mysuru after waylaying a cab in which he was travelling. They stopped the cab near military compound gate at T.M. Hosur Gate on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, overpowered the driver, pushed him out of the vehicle, abducted the businessman and fled in the car.

After cab driver Shivakumar filed a complaint, a team was formed to investigate and trace the accused.