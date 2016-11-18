Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM IMD), Mysuru, is organising an international conference on ‘Inclusive Economic Growth and Sustainable Development’ here on Friday and Saturday.

Kaliappa Kalirajan, professor of Economics, Australian National University, Canberra, is inaugurating the conference at 9.45 a.m. on November 18.

Dr. Kalirajan had served as economic advisor to the Government of India.

At 2 p.m. on the first day, Ashok Balaram, senior vice-president of SysInformation and Abhishek Ranjan, global head - CSR and Sustainability at Brillio Technology Ltd., will be delivering a lecture to the conference delegates.

On November 19, Stephen Aro-Gordon, professor of Finance at Baze University in Nigeria, and K.N. Janardhana, National Director of National Centre for Excellence of RSETIs, Bengaluru, will speak at the technical sessions, a release said.