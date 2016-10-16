Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour, said the State government had taken a decision to provide insurance cover to around 30 lakh workers in the private transport sector.

Responding to questions by mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Lad said drivers, conductors and cleaners working in the private transport sector would be covered for death and disability due to accident.

“Tenders are being floated inviting insurance companies for expression of interest to the government proposal. This would be followed by negotiations on the quantum of benefit to be provided in case of death and disability, insurance premium to be paid among other things before the contract is awarded to those companies offering highest benefits,” he said, adding that the insurance premium would be paid by the State government.

The Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) headed by him, had taken a decision to withdraw the ‘off and on’ system and release water into the left bank and right bank of Tungabhadra reservoir continuously up to November 5, Mr. Lad said.

When pointed out that there was need for water to be released into the canals to ensure water for chili and cotton crop, he said that the ICC would meet again on November 5 and take appropriate decision depending upon the availability of water in the dam.