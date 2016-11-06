The Secretary, Department of Urban Development, has asked the Regional Commissioner to inquire into the functioning of the Belagavi City Corporation and the role of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. The Regional Commissioner has been asked to inquire into the alleged anti-State activities of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. The other issues to be investigated are, if the decisions taken in the council meetings were being implemented on time; whether they were lapses on the part of the corporation in implementing programmes and development works; and whether there is a delay in disbursing benefits to under various schemes.

The Regional Commissioner has been asked to complete his inquiry and submit his report in a we

Alleged anti-State activities of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor under the scannner