Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep said crops on over one lakh hectares had been damaged in Mysuru district and the district administration has sought Rs. 79 crore as input subsidy for farmers.

In his presentation to the Central drought team on Friday, Mr. Randeep said crops such as maize, cotton, cowpea, and ragi were affected owing to the dry spell.

Explaining the drinking water shortage in villages such as Jettihundi, K. Hemmanahali, Hinkal, Madahalli, Madduru Hundi, and Kengalli, he noted that water was being supplied through tankers. As per data, fodder stock may last for 13 more weeks, he said, adding that there were chances of facing shortage before the period.

Mr. Randeep said there had been deficiency of 45 per cent rainfall in the district.