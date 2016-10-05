A procession being taken out to mark the inauguration of Raitha Dasara in Mysuru on Tuesday.—PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Urges farmersnot to commit suicide owingto crop lossand debts

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru, K. Narayana Gowda, said that injustice has been meted out to Karnataka in the Cauvery river water sharing dispute. Speaking at the Raitha Dasara here on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda said that the State government should introspect where it failed to draw the attention of the Supreme Court while briefing it about the failure of monsoon and poor inflow into the State reservoirs. He said that the State government had informed the farmers of the Cauvery basin in the State that it was not in a position to release water into the canals for their standing crops owing to scanty rain this year.

Several farmers had abstained from cultivating paddy, sugarcane and other water intensive crops following this decision of the government, he said, adding that it was quite surprising when the government, through its counsel, did not bring this point to the attention of the apex court.

The former V-C called upon farmers not to commit suicide owing to crop loss. “Be brave and face the situation ...,” he told the farmers.

Nayeema Sultana, president of the Mysuru ZP, formally inaugurated the Raitha Dasara. A large number of farmers took out a procession on bullock carts marking the inauguration of the Raitha Dasara from the Anjaneya Temple in Mysuru palace to J.K. Grounds.

The procession was flagged off by ZP CEO P. Shivashankar. Tableaux of agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry departments and folk artistes accompanied the bullock carts. Women carrying kalsa also took part.

Meanwhile, an exhibition on agriculture machines and equipment is being held at the J.K. Grounds. K.M. Somasundra, Joint Director of Agriculture, said that sporting events will be held for farmers on Wednesday. Slush race for men will be held at Ilwala and the remaining games, including running race carrying sacks of fertilisers on their backs for men and running race for women carrying water pots on their heads, will be held at J.K. Grounds.