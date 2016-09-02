Karnataka legislature committee on petitions hold a meeting in the industrial area in bidar on thursday

Legislature Committee on Petition inspects industrial area in Kolar near Bidar

The State Legislature Committee on Petition has set a deadline of six months for industries of Kolar near Bidar, to set up a common effluent treatment plant.

“We have received several petitions from farmers that some industries are polluting water and air in the area. We are looking into the petitions.

“We will also seek the opinion of technical experts. We will try to find such a solution where the factories are not closed, but polluting activities are stopped,” Shivashankar Reddy, president of the House Committee, told presspersons here on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy said that the committee had visited around 30 industries in the State till now.

He and the other members of the committee visited the industrial area and surrounding villages here too.

They also visited three villages where the multi-village drinking water scheme is being implemented.

Committee members Suresh Kumar, Shivaraj Hebbar, Vishwanath Patil and Bidar South MLA Ashok Kheny were present.