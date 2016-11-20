Remembering a leader:The former Minister M.S. Atmananda paying tribute to Indira Gandhion the occasion of her birthday at the Mandya District Congress Committee officein Mandya on Saturday.

Indira Gandhi, the country’s first and only woman Prime Minister, was remembered across the district on Saturday on the occasion of her birthday, which was also celebrated as National Integration Day.

While Congress party workers and Congress Seva Dal activists offered tributes to the late leader at the party offices, officials and students were administered the National Integration Pledge.

M.S. Atmananda, president, Mandya District Congress Committee (MDCC), recollected the contributions of the former Prime Minister to the economic development of the country. Speaking after offering a floral tribute to the leader at the MDCC office, he said India needed leaders such as Indira Gandhi who strived hard to build a strong nation.

Contributions

The late leader had formulated and implemented several programmes for the welfare of the general public including the 20-point programme to eradicate poverty and illiteracy. She had launched several schemes to make India strong, self-reliant and to improve production.

He also recollected some of her programmes such as nationalisation of banks and insurance firms, and implementation of land reforms.

Mallajamma, former MLA, Mandya City Municipal Council president H.C. Bore Gowda, G.S. Anjana Srikanth, president of the MDCC women’s wing, Narasappa, Hansiya Banu, Sampathkumar and others were present.