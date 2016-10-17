An Indian scientist involved in genome sequencing of groundnut has been presented the Qilu Friendship Award by China.

Rajeev Varshney, Research Programme Director-Genetic Gains at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) on the outskirts of Hyderabad in Telangana, who closely worked on genome sequencing of the groundnut in collaboration with China’s Shandong Peanut Research Institute and Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences received the award for 2016.

According to a statement released by ICRISAT here on Sunday, the award was presented by Deputy Minister of Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of People’s Republic of China and Administrator of State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs Zhang Jianguo and Vice-Governor of Shandong Province Sun Wei.

Qilu Friendship Award is the top award given to foreign experts for their outstanding contribution to Shandong’s economic and social development and conferred on 20 experts each year. Dr. Varshney was among those 20 experts who stood out among the 25,000 foreign experts working in Shandong.

Dr. Varshney, together with his team from ICRISAT, has been working with several Chinese partners, including Shandong Peanut Research Institute (SPRI), Shandong Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS), Shofine Seeds Co. in Shandong, Oil Crops Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences in Wuhan, Crops Research Institute (CRI) of Guangdong Academy of Agricultural Sciences, BGI-Shenzhen, Millennium Genomics Co. in Guangzhou, to develop genomic resources and deploy them in groundnut breeding.

Decoding peanut genome and its application to understand the geocarpy, oil bio-synthesis and allergens was the recent landmark discovery, published in PNAS journal, that was coordinated by Dr. Varshney and his collaborators from SPRI, Shofine Seeds Co., CRI and Millennium Genomics.

Experience

Dr. Varshney has been working at ICRISAT for the last 11 years. He has led several international genome sequencing consortia to decode genome sequences of dryland crops.

ICRISAT is the only Consultative Group of International Agriculture (CGIAR) centre and one of a few centres to lead genome sequence of several dryland crops such as groundnut, pigeon pea, chickpea, groundnut and pearl millet and published several research papers in the top most research journals of the world such as Nature Biotechnology, Nature Genetics, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the release said.

