proud moment:Medal winners with Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman and MD, Bharath Forge Ltd; Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, and JSS Mahavidyapeeta executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath at the SJCE graduation day in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Bharat Forge Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, on Saturday, said India has emerged as the fastest growing economy in the world. It is on its way to become an economic superpower in the next 15 to 20 years, he said, adding that in the coming years, India will hold a prominent position in defining the future of the globe.

Mr. Kalyani said innovations and entrepreneurship play an important role in strengthening India and its people. And the strength of economy relies on institutions, industries, youth and their talent. “I’m sure India will soon be what former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had dreamt,” he said.

Delivering his address at the 7th graduation day of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) here, the prominent industrialist recalled the vision of Dr. Kalam, who wanted India to become a developed country by 2020, and said the former President had set a target for all of us.

Observing that 60 per cent of the country’s population is aged less than 35, Mr. Kalyani felt India must effectively harness this strength so that the country becomes a “skilled capital” of the world.

Talking about ‘Make in India’ initiatives, Mr. Kalyani said 16 per cent of the country’s GDP comes from the manufacturing sector and this should become 25 per cent in the next 10 years. To achieve this, the manufacturing sector has to increase its production by four times, he suggested.

While concluding his speech, Mr. Kalyani gave five suggestions to the graduating students to consider while beginning a new chapter in their lives.

He asked them to take pride about their country; give utmost priority for time since economic dimensions are linked to time; be upright and intellectually honest; generate new ideas, and value our culture and traditions. Earlier, Mr. Kalyani gave medals to rankholders, along with Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt.

Degrees were conferred on 922 engineering, 231 M.Tech, 58 MCA, and 108 MBA candidates and 42 medals to the rankholders. Interestingly, a large number of girl students graduated.

JSS Mahavidyapeeta executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Science and Technology University Vice-Chancellor B.G. Sangameshwara, Technical Education advisor M.H. Dhananjaya, and C. Ranganathaiah, director (academics), JSS Mahavidyapeeta, were present.