World Tourism Day was observed at Sangam village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir on Tuesday.

Historian Bhaskar Rao Mudbool inaugurated the event and gave a special lecture on the history of the district.

He advised the Tourism Department to come up with a concrete programme to develop tourism places in the district as their rich history has been neglected owing to lack of interest among the officials as well as the public.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Tourism Department and the District Tourism Development Committee.