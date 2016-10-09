The Mysuru division of South Western Railway conducted a magisterial check on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Town-Mysuru section earlier this week against ticketless travel and other offences under the Railways Act, 1989, such as footboard and rooftop travel, men travelling in ladies’ compartments, and occupying compartments meant for the physically challenged or luggage van.

The checks were conducted under the supervision of D.P. Halappa, Divisional Commercial Manager, SWR, Mysuru division, and M.N. Joshi, Assistant Security Commandant, Railway Protection Force, SWR.

Thirty ticket-checking staff and 60 RPF men took part in the drive by intercepting the Chamarajanagar-KSR Bengaluru Passenger (train no. 56281) near Kadakola.

As many as 217 cases were booked for ticketless travel and various other offences, with Rs. 36,900 collected as penalty.

Special Court

The offenders were produced before the Railway Magistrate in a special court set up for on-the-spot disposal of cases. Twenty-five passengers who could not pay the fine were handed a jail term of one day, a press release stated.

Earnings

In the first six months of the current financial year (April-September), the ticket checking earnings of the division touched Rs. 2.46 crore, up 3.84 per cent from the same period last year. A total of 85,000 cases have been booked this year.

Atul Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, SWR, Mysuru division, warned that the Railways would intensify checks in the coming days.

