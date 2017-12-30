Karnataka

In Goa, Parrikar faces pressure over letter

Mahadayi Bachao Abhiyan plans to hold Jal Yatra across six taluks of north Goa

The chorus for the withdrawal of the letter written by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to Karnataka BJP president B. S. Yeddyurappa, on the Mahadayi drinking water issue, grew louder on Saturday.

At a protest meeting at Mapusa in north Goa, activists opposed the letter in which he promised to hold talks on water sharing.

Mahadayi Aamchi Avay leader Kapil Korgaonkar demanded that Mr. Parrikar immediately withdraw the letter.

Meetings

It was announced that there would be a series of meetings across Goa to create awareness about the letter.

The speakers warned of intensifying protests if corrective steps were not taken by the government.

Meanwhile, the Mahadayi Bachao Abhiyan movement, opposing diversion of water, decided to pressurise Mr. Parrikar to withdraw his decision to share water with Karnataka.

Mahadayi Bachao Abhiyan has also planned to hold Jal Yatra across the six taluks of north Goa to highlight the water-shortage problems.

