Minister for Housing M. Krishnappa has called upon teachers to improve the quality of teaching to help students better.

The Minister was addressing the gathering at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kala Mandir during the Teacher’s Day celebrations on Monday.

Mr. Krishnappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, expressed severe concern over the poor enrolment at government schools. A huge sum has been allocated to and spent by the education sector to provide better facilities. Programmes such as mid-day meals, free milk, uniforms and shoes have also been implemented. Unfortunately, enrolment at government schools has been drastically declining in recent years, he lamented.

Government schools are facing stiff competition from play-homes and private schools. Teachers have the responsibility to ensure quality education reaches students, the Minister said.

Mr. Krishnappa urged all teachers to imbibe the values and qualities of the former Presidents Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and to improve the standard of teaching. He wanted teachers to become role models to students. He paid tributes to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and felicitated ‘Best Teacher’ awardees.