People fighting for the abolishment of caste should understand Karl Marx and similarly, those in the class struggle should study B.R. Ambedkar to reach their respective goals, said B.M. Puttaiah, professor of Hampi University, here on Saturday.

He was delivering a special lecture on the contributions of Marx and Ambedkar, organised by Samudaya Karnataka as part of the series of lecturers to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar at Government Arts College in Hassan.

He said that the anti-caste struggle has a 40-year-old history in Karnataka, while the class struggle has been going on for nearly a century in the country.

“In my view, people involved in both these movement need to have a give-and-take policy. Those in the anti-caste movement have to understand Karl Marx and those in the class struggle study Ambedkar,” he said.

As a student, he said, he was involved in the anti-caste movement and participated in protests.

“The experience of being part of movements taught us many things that schools and college had not done. The present system treats students only as customers,” he lamented.