Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said on Friday that colleges should give importance to training of sportspersons so that they could qualify to participate in national and international level sports events. She was speaking after inaugurating the 36th Mangalore University Inter-collegiate Athletic Meet and Differently-abled Children’s Sports Meet at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium here. The event is being organised by Tenkanidiyur Government First Grade College and Centre for PG Studies and Mangalore University.

Ms. Karandlaje said that the performance of sportspersons from the country at international level sporting events showed that they had to do a lot of catching up. It was essential that parents and teachers spot the talent in sports in the children and nurture them. It was necessary that budding sportspersons stuck to a strict regime so that they could set goals and reach them, she said. Lokesh K.M., Registrar of Mangalore University, said that the Mangalore University was giving 15 grace marks to sportspersons. The sportspersons at the university are also covered under insurance scheme, he said.

Mohan Alva, President of Alva’s Education Foundation, Janardhan Tonse, ZP member, Yashpal Suvarna, Councillor, Roshan Kumar Shetty, Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Empowerment, Kishore Kumar, Director of Physcial Education, Mangalore University, Balakrishna Hegde, Principal of Tenkanidyur Government First Grade College, were present on the occasion.