BJP members demonstrating outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Mandya on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration outside the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Friday demanding the immediate disbursal of the pending incentive of Rs. 4 a litre to milk producers of the district.

The Mandya Milk Manufacturers’ Union Ltd. (MANMUL) at Gejjalagere near Maddur, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, collects around 8 lakh litres of milk daily from at least 1 lakh producers.

Nevertheless, it has not paid the incentive to the producers for the past several months, the party has said.

A group of BJP activists staged a demonstration to express their displeasure over the non-payment of incentives and raised slogans against the union. Speaking to presspersons, they said that the farming community in the district had already been dealing with the loss of several crops since 2012 owing to drought and the Cauvery water crisis. The union should immediately clear the dues, they demanded.