Members of the Udupi-Karavali unit of the India Medical Association (IMA) will stage a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday seeking the fulfilment of their various demands.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Y. Sudharshan Rao, president of the Udupi-Karavali unit of IMA, said that the IMA was concerned over the increasing incidences of attacks on doctors and clinical establishments across the country on flimsy grounds.

Antisocial elements, who have a grudge against a hospital, utilise certain situations to seek vengeance, perpetuating vandalism.

Hence, the government should enact a law to protect helpless patients, medical and para-medical staffs and clinical establishments.

The government should scrap the draft National Medical Commission Bill 2016, and not the Medical Council of India (MCI). “The Bill is undemocratic, unrepresentative of medical fraternity and intends to usurp everything related to medical profession, subverting the self-regulatory status provided to medical profession by the laws of our country,” he said.

The MCI must be full of elected medical professionals with only a handful of nominated members. All the elections must be by physical ballot.

The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, which banned pre-conception and pre-natal sex determination, should be amended. It should ban only obstetric ultrasound and not other applications of ultrasonography.

Due to the proposed dharna, all the outpatient services in all private hospitals and clinics under IMA branches of Udupi-Karavali, Karkala and Kundapur, will remain closed.

However, emergency services in these medical establishments will function as usual.