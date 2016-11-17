in full force:Members of the Belagavi branch of the Indian Medical Association protesting in Belagavi on Wednesday.— PHOTO: BY P.K. BADIGER

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has strongly opposed the Centre’s move to scrap Medical Council of India (MCI) and bring in the proposed National Medical Commission.

The members of IMA, Belagavi branch, came out of their clinics and hospitals on Wednesday and, without affecting the emergency services, took out a procession. The protest was led by IMA Belagavi president Rajesh Latkar and secretary Anil Patil. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Patil said IMA is against the replacement of MCI with NMC, but not against making amendments to the MCI Act without compromising on the autonomy of the profession. The other demands include punishment only for sex-selective abortion and not for clerical errors, ensuring prescription of scheduled drugs only by the modern medicine graduates, and the introduction of a Central Act to protect doctors and private hospitals from violence. The private healthcare sector caters to about 85 per cent of the population but is systematically being crushed by the introduction of “unjust regulations” favouring the super-rich corporate sector, the IMA members said.

In Ballari

Ballari Special Correspondent reports:

Doctors, both those serving in government hospitals and private practitioners, on Wednesday went on a two-hour strike against the Union government’s decision to scrap the Medical Council of India (MCI), among other things.

Several doctors, under the banner of the Ballari branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), marched holding placards from the IMA building to the office of the Deputy Commissioner to submit a memorandum.

Ashwini Kumar Singh, president of IMA, said the march was taken out to remind the government to intervene and sort out the problems faced by medical professionals, including the scrapping of MCI. According to him, the constitution of the proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) by scrapping MCI was “anti-people”. He urged the Prime Minister to withdraw the move and bring suitable amendments to the MCI Act without compromising on the autonomy of the profession.

He also called for a cap on compensation under the Consumer Protection Act, amendments to abolish licence raj, and exemption to single-doctor clinics in the Clinical Establishments Act, bringing in a Central Act to protect doctors and hospitals from violence, and prevention of “unscientific mixing of modern medicine and indigenous systems”.