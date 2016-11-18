An earthmover standing next to the illegal structure at Radhakrishna Nagar in Hubballi on Thursday.— photo: Kiran Bakale

It was to be brought down on Thursday, but residents sought more time

An illegal structure built in a park at Radhakrishna Nagar in the city will be brought down by earthmovers on Friday.

Although the municipal authorities began the demolition drive on Thursday morning, they called it off after the residents sought a day’s time to to clear the structure on their own.

Prakash Galemmanavar, assistant commissioner of zone 7, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, visited the spot again in the evening . “The structure was still there in the evening and the residents had only salvaged parts of it such as doors, windows and other fittings. We will demolish it on Friday morning,” he toldThe Hindu.

Mr. Galemmanavar said the building was constructed using contributions from the public. However, the residents had neither applied for any permission nor had checked with the local authorities before going ahead with the construction, he said.

In fact, municipal officials were under a lot of pressure from local politicians to allow the structure to stand. Even the residents had urged the officials to take possession of the building and use it for a public purpose. The structure was built encroaching the park, reportedly for the residence of a priest.

After consulting the municipal commissioner, Major Siddalingaiah Hiremath, the authorities held a meeting with the residents and informed them about a Supreme Court order prohibiting any type of structure in spaces meant for parks.