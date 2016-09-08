The former MP and senior Congress leader, A.H. Vishwanath on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the Cauvery issue, accusing the State government of “completely failing” to present its case before the Supreme Court.

He expressed fears of a major water crisis in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagaram and Hassan by the first week of December as only 15 tmcft of water will remain in the four reservoirs of Cauvery basin — KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi — after releasing 20 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu.

So much water will last only about 85 days, he maintained.

In a strongly worded letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Vishwanath urged him to give up his position for the sake of the people and stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu. He has also sought the filing of a review petition explaining the ground realities in the Supreme Court.

He said the State would suffer heavy economic losses if companies based in Bengaluru are not assured of water for their operations. They might even consider deserting the IT hub in case of a water crisis in the coming days, he said.

“If you cannot protect our water resources, it is better you leave office. Already, people in the State are unhappy with the Congress government. It’s better if you (Mr. Siddaramaiah) change your style of functioning before it is too late,” Mr. Vishwanath has written in the letter.